Japanese Market Modestly Higher

The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Friday, snapping four straight sessions of losses, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 above the 28,800 level, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Traders are upbeat following the prospects of a strong global economic recovery after data showed improvement in manufacturing and jobless claims in the US.

However, the signs of a resurgence in the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 and the news of another impending State of Emergency in Tokyo and other major areas are capping the gains.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 96.65 points or 0.34 percent to 28,803.69, after touching a high of 28,849.32 earlier. Japanese shares closed modestly lower on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining almost 1 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging down 0.3 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 1 percent and Toyota is adding more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is losing almost 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is down more than 2 percent, while Screen Holdings is declining more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial are gaining almost 1 percent each.



Among major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is gaining more than 2 percent, Sony is adding almost 4 percent, Canon is edging up 0.3 percent and Panasonic is up almost 2 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Mazda Motor is gaining more than 6 percent and Nissan Motor is adding more than 3 percent, while Nippon Suisan Kaisha and Isuzu Motors are up 2.5 percent each. Inpex and Suzuki Motor are gaining more than 2 percent each. ANA Holdings, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings, Mitsubishi Motors, Dai Nippon Printing, Tokyo Tatemono and Yokogawa Electric are all adding almost 2 percent.



Conversely, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is losing almost 3 percent, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is down more than 2 percent and Nippon Yusen K.K. is declining almost 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 111 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks turned in a mixed performance for a large chunk of the trading session on Thursday but managed to close mostly higher. With the upward move on the day, the S&P 500 reached another new record closing high.

The major averages all closed in positive territory, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up just 18.42 points or 0.1 percent to 14,522.38. The Dow rose 131.02 points or 0.4 percent to 34,633.53 and the S&P 500 climbed 22.44 points or 0.5 percent to 4,319.94.

The major European also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.7 percent and the German DAX Index rose by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher on Thursday amid optimism about the strong outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up by $1.76 or about 2.4% at $75.23 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis