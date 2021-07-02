European Economics Preview: Eurozone Producer Price Data Due

Producer price data from euro area is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Spain's monthly unemployment data is due for June. The number of registered unemployed had decreased by 129,378 in May.

At 3.00 am ET, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office is set to publish foreign trade data for April.

At 4.00 am ET, Norway's unemployment data for June is due.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area producer price data for May. Producer prices are forecast to climb 9.5 percent on a yearly basis, faster than the 7.6 percent increase seen in April.

Economic News

