Hungary Trade Surplus Rises More Than Estimated In April

Hungary's trade surplus increased more than initially estimated in April, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The trade surplus fell to EUR 347 million in April from EUR 876 million in March. In the initial estimate, trade surplus was EUR 321 million.

In the same month last year, trade deficit was EUR 567 million.

The value of exports accelerated 74.0 percent yearly in April, following a 22.7 percent rise in March. According to the initial estimate, exports rose 73.3 percent.

Imports increased 52.3 percent annually in April, following a 17.3 percent gain in the prior month. In the initial estimate, imports rose 52.3 percent.

Economic News

