Spain Unemployment Logs Record Fall In June

Spain's unemployment logged its biggest fall on record in June, data from labor ministry showed on Friday.

The number of registered unemployment decreased by 166,911 in June after falling 129,378 in May. This was the fourth consecutive decrease.

Compared to June 2020, unemployment decreased by 248,544 people or 6.43 percent in June.

By economic sectors, registered unemployment decreased in services by 131,217 and by 12,698 in industry. In construction, unemployment dropped 11,763 people, while unemployment rose 1,882 in the farm sector.

Unemployment among those under the age of 25 decreased by 23,557 or 7.3 percent compared to the previous month.

