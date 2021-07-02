U.S. Trade Deficit Widens Roughly In Line With Estimates In May

With imports increasing by much more than exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened in the month of May.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $71.2 billion in May from a revised $69.1 billion in April.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to widen $71.4 billion from the $68.9 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The wider trade deficit came as the value of imports jumped by 1.3 percent to $277.3 billion, while the value of exports rose by 0.6 percent to $206.0 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.