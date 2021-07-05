European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Data Due

Final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area and the UK are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.30 am ET, Sweden's services PMI data is due for June.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee is slated to issue industrial production data for May. Economists forecast production to grow 0.8 percent on month in May, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in April.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer and producer prices are due from Turkey. Inflation is seen at 17 percent in June versus 16.6 percent in May.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain's services PMI data is due. Economists expect the services index to rise to 60.6 in June from 59.4 in the previous month.

At 3.45 am ET, IHS Markit is slated to issue Italy's composite PMI data. The services index is expected to rise to 56.0 in June from 53.1 a month ago.

Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit is scheduled to publish euro area final composite PMI survey results. The composite output index is seen at 59.2, as initially estimated, up from 57.1 in May.

Half an hour later, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The confidence index is seen at 30.0 in July versus 28.1 in June.

In the meantime, UK Markit/CIPS final composite PMI data is due. According to flash estimate, the final composite output index dropped to 61.7 in June from 62.9 in May.

