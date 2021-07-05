South Korea Bourse May Crack Resistance At 3,300 Points

The South Korea stock market on Monday halted the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 15 points or 0.5 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,290-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside on optimism for continued economic recovery. The U.S. markets were closed for the Independence Day holiday and the European bourses finished higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the and steel stocks were offset by weakness from the financials and automobile producers.

For the day, the index gained 11.43 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 3,293.21 after trading between 3,285.29 and 3,298.93. Volume was 839 million shares worth 14.3 trillion won. There were 460 decliners and 372 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial retreated 1.12 percent, while KB Financial sank 0.92 percent, Hana Financial lost 0.88 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.50 percent, LG Electronics jumped 2.14 percent, SK Hynix rose 0.41 percent, Samsung SDI eased 0.14 percent, Naver dropped 0.97 percent, LG Chem spiked 2.47 percent, SK Innovation gained 0.37 percent, POSCO perked 0.29 percent, Hyundai Steel rose 0.18 percent, Hyundai Engineering and Construction gathered 0.33 percent, SK Telecom dipped 0.16 percent, KEPCO climbed 1.01 percent, Hyundai Motor skidded 1.26 percent, Kia Motors declined 1.22 percent and Lotte Chemical and S-Oil were unchanged.

There is no lead from Wall Street, but European and Canadian stocks closed higher on Monday - shaking off a weak start to break into the green mid-session and accelerate going into the close.

The gains came as rising optimism about economic rebound on the back of data showing stronger than expected growth of eurozone private sector helped offset concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the .

Energy stocks provided considerable support after crude oil prices rose sharply as OPEC abandoned output talks without a deal. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery jumped $1.20 or 1.56 percent to $76.36 per barrel.

