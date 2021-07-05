20 Fascinating Facts About The Fourth Of July

Historically, the Fourth of July is considered to be the most important day in the history of the United States. On this day in 1776, the Americans earned independence from the British after a long struggle, through the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Since then, July 4th has become synonymous with celebration in the US.

However, there are multiple facts about the event that is not so commonly known. Here are some of them.

According to official records, 12 out of 13 colonial leaders, except Ney York, signed the declaration on July 4, but the Secret Journal of Congress, published in 1821 said that many of the signatures were added later. July 4th is the day the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration. The members started on July 2 and it took till August to complete the the signature procedure.

July 4 was not announced as a holiday right away. It was in 1781 when Massachusetts became the first state to declared the day to be a state holiday.

Thomas Jefferson is credited with the manuscript while originally, the writing was done by five writers. Robert Livingston, Roger Sherman, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, and Jefferson.



Originally, the stars in the flag were kept in a round shape to show equality to all the colonies.

The average age of the Continental Congress was 44 years but more than 12 of the members were younger than 35 at the time of signing the document. Thomas Jefferson was 33 at the time of writing the Declaration. The youngest of the lot was Thomas Lynch, Jr (27), and the oldest was Benjamin Franklin (70).

Till now, the date has seen the unfortunate demise of three Presidents, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, and James Monroe. John Adams was the person who fiercely advocated to celebrate the Declaration on July 2 and also turned down invitations to the celebrations entirely. However, there has been only one President who was born on the day. Calvin Coolidge.

The tradition of fireworks began in 1777 on the night of July 4. It is also possible that John Adams was one of the first persons to suggest the celebration. It became paid federal holiday only in 1941. In 1866, after the Civil War, the fireworks resulted in a huge fire in Portland, destroying 1800 houses and rendering thousands of people homeless.

About 16000 places arrange firework displays for the occasion.

One World Trade Center was built 1776 feet high to commemorate the day of freedom.

The national anthem, 'Star-Spangled Banner' was chosen as the national anthem only in 1931, 117 years after it was written by Scott Key during the war of 1812.

The oldest rally of the July 4 dates back to 1785, in Rhode Island. The rally still continues to this day.

On the 20th anniversary of the event, founding fathers, Paul Revere and Samuel Adams decide to bury a copper rime capsule with newspapers, a copper medal with George Washington's image, and other items under the Massachusetts State House cornerstone.

One of the most important events of the day is the 'tapping' of the Liberty Bell. The bell, being too fragile, cannot be rung and therefore it is tapped by the descendants of the original 13 signatories. The Bell cracked on George Washington's birthday in 1846.

Louis Brandeis, former Supreme Court Justice, called the 4th of July, Americanization Day in 1915 in order to make Americans celebrate the day for both reasons.



Philippine islands also celebrate the date as Philippine Republic Day after the country gained independence from the US through the Treaty of Manila.

On average, the citizens buy 150 million hot dogs during the celebration of the day.

The famous Nathan's Hot Dog eating contest began in 1916 while the first recorded contest began in 1972. Joey Chestnut is the present world record holder after he managed to eat 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

The day is also recorded for the highest number of beers sold since 2016.

At the time of independence, the population of the United States was just 2.5 million. The population according to the last census is 332 million.

In 1934, on the fourth of July, Leo Szilard, a Hungarian-American scientist started the proceedings to patent the A-bomb.

