Singapore Stock Market May Extend Monday's Gains

The Singapore stock market on Monday halted the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than seven points or 0.2 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,140-point plateau and it may add to its winnings again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside on optimism for continued economic recovery. The U.S. markets were closed for the Independence Day holiday and the European bourses finished higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index gained 12.07 points or 0.39 percent to finish at the daily high of 3,141.02 after moving as low as 3,126.62. Volume was 1.9 billion shares worth 959.64 million Singapore dollars. There were 287 gainers and 209 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT climbed 1.36 percent, while CapitaLand and United Overseas Bank both increased 0.27 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust perked 0.95 percent, Comfort DelGro advanced 0.61 percent, Dairy Farm International tumbled 0.94 percent, DBS Group fell 0.27 percent, Genting Singapore added 0.60 percent, Keppel Corp skidded 0.74 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust gained 0.47 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust accelerated 1.47 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.34 percent, SembCorp Industries jumped 1.40 percent, Singapore Airlines rose 0.40 percent, Singapore Press Holdings soared 1.73 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering gathered 1.30 percent, Thai Beverage spiked 1.49 percent, Wilmar International surged 2.45 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding sank 0.69 percent and City Developments, Singapore Exchange, SATS, SingTel and Hongkong Land were unchanged.

There is no lead from Wall Street, but European and Canadian stocks closed higher on Monday - shaking off a weak start to break into the green mid-session and accelerate going into the close.

The gains came as rising optimism about economic rebound on the back of data showing stronger than expected growth of eurozone private sector helped offset concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the .

Energy stocks provided considerable support after crude oil prices rose sharply as OPEC abandoned output talks without a deal. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery jumped $1.20 or 1.56 percent to $76.36 per barrel.

Market Analysis