Taiwan Stock Market Poised To Add To Its Winnings

The Taiwan stock market on Monday ended the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 45 points or 0.3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just shy of the 17,920-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside on optimism for continued economic recovery. The U.S. markets were closed for the Independence Day holiday and the European bourses finished higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 209.18 points or 1.18 percent to finish at 17,919.33 after trading between 17,783.80 and 17,945.52.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.56 percent, while Mega Financial improved 0.61 percent, CTBC Financial rose 0.45 percent, Fubon Financial climbed 1.37 percent, First Financial gathered 0.67 percent, E Sun Financial was up 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.51 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation soared 3.42 percent, Hon Hai Precision surged 4.93 percent, Largan Precision advanced 0.81 percent, Catcher Technology gained 0.83 percent, Delta Electronics jumped 1.67 percent, Formosa Plastic spiked 2.38 percent, Asia Cement increased 0.99 percent, Taiwan Cement perked 0.20 percent and MediaTek was unchanged.

There is no lead from Wall Street, but European and Canadian stocks closed higher on Monday - shaking off a weak start to break into the green mid-session and accelerate going into the close.

The gains came as rising optimism about economic rebound on the back of data showing stronger than expected growth of eurozone private sector helped offset concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the .

Energy stocks provided considerable support after crude oil prices rose sharply as OPEC abandoned output talks without a deal. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery jumped $1.20 or 1.56 percent to $76.36 per barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will see unemployment numbers for May later today; in April, the jobless rate was 3.71 percent.

