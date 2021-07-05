Japan Household Spending Jumps 11.6% On Year In May

The average of household spending in Japan was up 11.6 percent on year in May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 281,063 yen.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 10.9 percent following the 13.0 percent spike in April.

On a monthly basis, household spending was down 2.1 percent - but that beat expectations for a decline of 3.7 percent following the 0.1 percent gain in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 489,019 yen, down 2.6 percent on year.

