Hong Kong Stock Market Due For Support On Tuesday

The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, plummeting more than 1,140 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 28,150-point plateau although it's expected to stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside on optimism for continued economic recovery. The U.S. markets were closed for the Independence Day holiday and the European bourses finished higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Monday following mixed performances from the and property stocks, while the oil and financial stocks were up.

For the day, the index tumbled 166.92 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 28,143.50 after trading between 28,042.71 and 28,338.79.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China both advanced 0.88 percent, while AIA Group perked 0.99 percent, Alibaba Group tanked 2.83 percent, Alibaba Health Info tumbled 2.17 percent, ANTA Sports climbed 1.08 percent, China Mengniu Dairy gained 0.77 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was up 0.26 percent, China Resources Land skidded 2.06 percent, CITIC jumped 1.19 percent, CNOOC added 0.78 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical plummeted 6.34 percent, Galaxy Entertainment rose 0.74 percent, Hang Lung Properties surged 1.59 percent, Henderson Land soared 1.38 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas spiked 1.33 percent, HSBC collected 0.67 percent, Longfor lost 0.35 percent, Meituan plunged 5.59 percent, New World Development gathered 1.00 percent, Sands China improved 0.46 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties increased 0.70 percent, Techtronic Industries accelerated 1.27 percent, Xiaomi Corporation sank 0.95 percent, WuXi Biologics retreated 1.08 percent and China Life Insurance and Bank of China were unchanged.

There is no lead from Wall Street, but European and Canadian stocks closed higher on Monday - shaking off a weak start to break into the green mid-session and accelerate going into the close.

The gains came as rising optimism about economic rebound on the back of data showing stronger than expected growth of eurozone private sector helped offset concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the .

Energy stocks provided considerable support after crude oil prices rose sharply as OPEC abandoned output talks without a deal. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery jumped $1.20 or 1.56 percent to $76.36 per barrel.

