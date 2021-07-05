Rebound Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market on Monday halted the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 85 points or 1.3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,000-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside on optimism for continued economic recovery. The U.S. markets were closed for the Independence Day holiday and the European bourses finished higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the financial shares and cement companies were mitigated by support from the resource stocks.

For the day, the index lost 17.40 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 6,005.61 after trading between 5,985.35 and 6,036.98.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia plunged 2.70 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.55 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia tanked 2.28 percent, Bank Central Asia rose 0.16 percent, Bank Mandiri retreated 1.68 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia sank 2.26 percent, Indosat tumbled 1.95 percent, Indocement plummeted 3.10 percent, Semen Indonesia declined 1.08 percent, Indofood Suskes surrendered 1.90 percent, United Tractors dropped 0.86 percent, Astra International lost 1.20 percent, Astra Agro Lestari skidded 1.27 percent, Aneka Tambang advanced 0.90 percent, Vale Indonesia surged 4.64 percent and Timah and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

There is no lead from Wall Street, but European and Canadian stocks closed higher on Monday - shaking off a weak start to break into the green mid-session and accelerate going into the close.

The gains came as rising optimism about economic rebound on the back of data showing stronger than expected growth of eurozone private sector helped offset concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the .

Energy stocks provided considerable support after crude oil prices rose sharply as OPEC abandoned output talks without a deal. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery jumped $1.20 or 1.56 percent to $76.36 per barrel.

Market Analysis