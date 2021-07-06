European Economics Preview: Germany Factory Orders, Economic Confidence Due

Factory orders and economic confidence survey results from Germany are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's factory orders data for May. Economists forecast orders to grow 1.0 percent on month, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in April.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes monthly industrial production data for May. Production is forecast to advance 22.1 percent on year, following a 48.2 percent rise in April.

Half an hour later, IHS Markit releases Germany's construction Purchasing Managers' survey results.

At 4.30 am ET, UK CIPS/Markit construction PMI data is due. The PMI is seen falling to 63.8 in June from 64.2 in the previous month.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the index to drop to 75.4 in July from 79.8 in the previous month.

In the meantime, Eurozone retail sales data is due. Retail turnover is expected to grow 4.4 percent on month in May, reversing a 3.1 percent fall in April.

