Austria Trade Deficit Widens In April

Austria's trade deficit widened in April, as imports rose faster than exports, data from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit increased to EUR 886.864 million in April from EUR 116.797 million in the same month last year.

Exports grew 37.7 percent yearly in April and imports increased 44.9 percent.

On a working day adjusted exports and imports rose by 38.1 percent and 46.8 percent, respectively.

"The largest absolute growth in exports could be booked with Germany, Italy, the United States and Switzerland," Statistics Austria General Director Tobias Thomas, said.

Economic News

