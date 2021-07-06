Romania Retail Sales Growth Eases In May

Romania retail sales grew at a softer pace in May, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales rose by a working-day adjusted 22.0 percent year-on-year in May, after a 39.7 percent increase in April.

motor fuels in specialized stores gained 32.7 percent yearly in May. Sales of non-food products increased 25.3 percent and those of food, beverages and tobacco grew 8.6 percent

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales increased 2.4 percent in May, following a 2.1 percent rise in the preceding month.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 18.3 percent annually in May and fell 2.0 percent from the prior month.

Economic News

