Canadian Market Down In Negative Territory As Energy Stocks Tumble

The Canadian stock market is down in negative territory, having slumped after a slightly positive start Tuesday morning.

Firm bullion prices pushed the market up in early trade, but crude oil's sharp retreat from a six-year high triggered a sell-off in the energy space and pushed the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index down into negative territory.

Healthcare, consumer staples and consumer discretionary shares are the other prominent losers. Materials shares are also weak, giving up early gains. A few stocks from information and real estate sectors are up with strong gains.

About an hour past noon, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 68.76 points or 0.33% at 20,212.70. The index advanced to 20,303.67 in opening trades.

The Capped Energy Index is down 3.16%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) is plunging more than 8%. Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) is down 6.5% and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is lower by 5.5%, while Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) are declining 3 to 5%.

In the healthcare space, Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) is down 4.1%, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) are lower by 1.7 to 2.5%, while Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) is declining by about 1.1%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Martinrea International (MRE.TO) and Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) are down 2.8 to 3.3%.

Consumer staples shares Sunopta Inc (SOY.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATD.B.TO), Village Farms International (VFF.TO), Premium Brands Holdings (PBH.TO), Weston George (WN.TO) and Loblaw (L.TO) are declining 1 to 3%.

Information technology stocks Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) are up 4% and 3.3%, respectively. Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) is rising 2.3%, while Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) and Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) both are up 1.85%.

Real estate stocks H&R Real Estate (HR.UN.TO), CDN Apartment (CAR.UN.TO), Killam Apartment (KMP.UN.TO), Interrent Real Estate Investment (IIP.UN.TO) are gaining 1.7 to 2.8%.

