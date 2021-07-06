Satellogic To Go Public After SPAC Merger

Satellogic, Uruguay-based satellite imagery entrepreneurship, is going to be the latest space-research company to go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company named CF Acquisition Corp V (CFV), backed by Cantor Fitzgerald.

The merger is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of the year and the company will trade under the ticker SATL.



The company provides satellite imagery of the surface with the help of its 17 satellites already in the orbit and lets clients use the images in a very cost-efficient manner. The company plans to build a fleet of around 300 satellites to provide sub-meter imaging of the planet which will be updated daily. The company has already struck a deal with SpaceX to launch the rest of the 300 satellites to form its "Aleph" constellation. Its NuSat satellites weigh 42 kilograms.

The SPAC thinks that Satellogic can be valued at $850 million. The company will also get a Private Investment in Public Equity deal worth $100 million from the SBLA Advisers’ Group of SoftBank.

By 2025, the company expects revenue of $800 million. The transaction is supposed to give Satellogic a cash balance of $274 million and an equity valuation of $1.1 billion. The merger is pending the approval of CF Acquisition's shareholders. The company is also blacked by the investment of Tencent, Pitanga, and the Inter-American Development Bank.

Emiliano Kargieman, CEO & Co-Founder of Satellogic, said, "Today's transaction is a significant milestone and brings us one step closer to fulfilling that goal. The merger will allow us to continue building out our constellation of satellites and maintain our position as a global leader in sub-meter imagery. Satellogic is poised to be the only company capable of remapping the world daily at the sub-meter resolution necessary to address commercial applications affordably. We are grateful to our talented and ambitious team who have developed best-in-class , a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit, and the ability to scale at near-zero marginal cost."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News