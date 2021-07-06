Rally May Stall For South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering almost 15 points or 0.4 percent along the way. Now at a fresh record closing high, the KOSPI sits just above the 3,305-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft thanks to sinking oil prices and expected profit taking. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the , oil and chemical companies - while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 12.00 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 3,305.21 after trading between 3,295.44 and 3,313.51. Volume was 1 billion shares worth 14.5 trillion won. There were 476 gainers and 344 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.25 percent, while KB Financial shed 0.37 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.00 percent, LG Electronics jumped 1.80 percent, SK Hynix advanced 1.63 percent, Naver eased 0.12 percent, LG Chem added 0.34 percent, Lotte Chemical improved 0.38 percent, S-Oil surged 4.27 percent, SK Innovation spiked 2.40 percent, POSCO sank 0.72 percent, SK Telecom fell 0.31 percent, KEPCO gained 0.60 percent, Kia Motors dipped 0.22 percent and Hyundai Motor and Hana Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconsistent as the Dow and S&P 500 both opened lower Tuesday and stayed that way, while the NASDAQ was in and out of negative territory but finally finished slightly higher.

The Dow sank 208.98 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 34,577.37, while the NASDAQ added 24.32 points or 0.17 percent to end at 14,663.64 and the S&P fell 8.80 points or 0.20 percent to close at 4,343.54.

The pullback by the Dow and the S&P 500 was partly due to profit taking after the advance seen last Friday lifted all three major averages to new record closing highs.

Optimism about the economic outlook helped support the markets, although traders remain somewhat concerned about the outlook for monetary policy.

Negative sentiment may also have been generated by a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing its reading on service sector activity pulled back off a record high in June.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower Tuesday as prices plunged after hitting a near seven-year high amid uncertainty about the major oil producers' production policy. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down by $1.79 or 2.4 percent at $73.37 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide May numbers for current account later this morning; in April, the current account surplus was $1.91 billion.

