South Korea Has $10.76 Billion Current Account Surplus

South Korea had a current account surplus of $10.76 billion in May, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - up from $1.91 billion in April.

The goods account surplus increased to $6.37 billion, compared to $2.61 billion in May 2020.

The services account deficit decreased to $0.56 billion, from $0.65 billion in May last year, owing to an improvement in the transport account.

The primary income account surplus increased from $0.55 billion the year previously to $5.49 billion in May 2021, in line with an increase in the income on equity.

