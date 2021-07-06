Singapore Bourse Ripe For Consolidation

The Singapore stock market has climbed higher in two straight sessions, soaring more than 60 points or 2 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,190-point plateau although it's due for profit taking on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft thanks to sinking oil prices and expected profit taking. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index spiked 49.57 points or 1.58 percent to finish at 3,190.59 after trading between 3,147.77 and 3,195.25. Volume was 1.85 billion shares worth 1.63 billion Singapore dollars. There were 311 gainers and 205 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT perked 1.34 percent, while CapitaLand climbed 1.62 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation both spiked 2.35 percent, City Developments strengthened 0.56 percent, Comfort DelGro increased 0.61 percent, Dairy Farm International was up 0.24 percent, DBS Group surged 2.90 percent, Genting Singapore added 1.19 percent, Keppel Corp gained 0.93 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust gathered 1.39 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust rallied 1.93 percent, SATS jumped 2.01 percent, Singapore Airlines soared 3.60 percent, Singapore Exchange rose 0.90 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering accelerated 2.05 percent, SingTel advanced 1.32 percent, Thai Beverage dropped 0.74 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 1.74 percent, Wilmar International improved 0.87 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, SembCorp Industries and Singapore Press Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconsistent as the Dow and S&P 500 both opened lower Tuesday and stayed that way, while the NASDAQ was in and out of negative territory but finally finished slightly higher.

The Dow sank 208.98 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 34,577.37, while the NASDAQ added 24.32 points or 0.17 percent to end at 14,663.64 and the S&P fell 8.80 points or 0.20 percent to close at 4,343.54.

The pullback by the Dow and the S&P 500 was partly due to profit taking after the advance seen last Friday lifted all three major averages to new record closing highs.

Optimism about the economic outlook helped support the markets, although traders remain somewhat concerned about the outlook for monetary policy.

Negative sentiment may also have been generated by a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing its reading on service sector activity pulled back off a record high in June.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower Tuesday as prices plunged after hitting a near seven-year high amid uncertainty about the major oil producers' production policy. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down by $1.79 or 2.4 percent at $73.37 a barrel.

