Continued Consolidation Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market headed south again on Tuesday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 45 points or 0.3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 17,910-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft thanks to sinking oil prices and expected profit taking. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished slightly lower on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and stocks.

For the day, the index eased 6.26 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 17,913.07 after trading between 17,895.78 and 18,008.37.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial fell 0.18 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.31 percent, CTBC Financial gained 0.44 percent, Fubon Financial slid 0.27 percent, E Sun Financial increased 0.38 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rose 0.17 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tumbled 1.84 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.43 percent, Largan Precision dropped 0.96 percent, Catcher Technology added 0.27 percent, MediaTek gathered 0.22 percent, Delta Electronics dipped 0.16 percent, Formosa Plastic retreated 1.40 percent, Taiwan Cement climbed 1.19 percent and First Financial and Asia Cement were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconsistent as the Dow and S&P 500 both opened lower Tuesday and stayed that way, while the NASDAQ was in and out of negative territory but finally finished slightly higher.

The Dow sank 208.98 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 34,577.37, while the NASDAQ added 24.32 points or 0.17 percent to end at 14,663.64 and the S&P fell 8.80 points or 0.20 percent to close at 4,343.54.

The pullback by the Dow and the S&P 500 was partly due to profit taking after the advance seen last Friday lifted all three major averages to new record closing highs.

Optimism about the economic outlook helped support the markets, although traders remain somewhat concerned about the outlook for monetary policy.

Negative sentiment may also have been generated by a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing its reading on service sector activity pulled back off a record high in June.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower Tuesday as prices plunged after hitting a near seven-year high amid uncertainty about the major oil producers' production policy. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down by $1.79 or 2.4 percent at $73.37 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will release June figures for imports, exports, trade balance and inflation later today. In May, overall inflation was up 0.27 percent on month and 2.48 percent on year, while wholesale inflation jumped an annual 11.33 percent.

Imports are expected to surge 33.4 percent on year, slowing from 40.9 percent in May, Exports are called higher by an annual 30.3 percent after jumping 38.6 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $5.68 billion, down from $6.16 billion a month earlier.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com