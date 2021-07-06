Renewed Selling Pressure Expected For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after ending the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 85 points or 1.3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,0500-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft thanks to sinking oil prices and expected profit taking. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the resource and cement stocks were capped by weakness from the financial sector.

For the day, the index advanced 41.50 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 6,047.11 after trading between 6,013.06 and 6,054.61.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia advanced 0.93 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga retreated 1.66 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia eased 0.21 percent, Bank Central Asia sank 0.90 percent, Bank Mandiri skidded 1.28 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia fell 0.26 percent, Indosat climbed 1.20 percent, Indocement soared 4.18 percent, Semen Indonesia gathered 1.09 percent, United Tractors spiked 2.60 percent, Astra International was down 0.81 percent, Astra Agro Lestari jumped 1.61 percent, Aneka Tambang skyrocketed 10.71 percent, Vale Indonesia accelerated 4.01 percent, Timah surged 8.97 percent and Bumi Resources and Indofood Suskes were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconsistent as the Dow and S&P 500 both opened lower Tuesday and stayed that way, while the NASDAQ was in and out of negative territory but finally finished slightly higher.

The Dow sank 208.98 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 34,577.37, while the NASDAQ added 24.32 points or 0.17 percent to end at 14,663.64 and the S&P fell 8.80 points or 0.20 percent to close at 4,343.54.

The pullback by the Dow and the S&P 500 was partly due to profit taking after the advance seen last Friday lifted all three major averages to new record closing highs.

Optimism about the economic outlook helped support the markets, although traders remain somewhat concerned about the outlook for monetary policy.

Negative sentiment may also have been generated by a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing its reading on service sector activity pulled back off a record high in June.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower Tuesday as prices plunged after hitting a near seven-year high amid uncertainty about the major oil producers' production policy. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down by $1.79 or 2.4 percent at $73.37 a barrel.

