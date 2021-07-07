European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production from Germany and house prices from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's industrial production data for May. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 0.5 percent on month, in contrast to a 1 percent fall in April.

At 2.45, foreign trade and current account figures are due from France.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to issue industrial and construction output and foreign trade data. Industrial output is seen rising 32.7 percent annually in May.

Half an hour later, UK Halifax house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to climb 1.2 percent on month in June, slower than the 1.3 percent rise in May.

In the meantime, Statistics Sweden is set to release industrial output and new orders data.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes retail sales for May. Sales had decreased 0.4 percent in April.

At 5.00 am ET, EU economic forecast is due from the European Commission.

