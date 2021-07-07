Estonia Inflation Rises In June

Estonia's consumer prices increased in June, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 3.8 percent year-on-year in June, after a 3.6 percent rise in May.

The latest inflation was mainly due to higher prices of motor fuels. Diesel fuel prices grew 21.4 percent and petrol prices rose by 19.1 percent.

"An increase of 31.4% in the price of electricity that reached homes also had a bigger impact on the index change," Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 1.2 percent in June, following a 0.9 percent rise in the previous month.

