Denmark Retail Sales Rise In May

Denmark's industrial production grew in May after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent month-on-month in May, after a 3.4 percent fall in April. In March, output had increased 5.1 percent.

Production in machinery industry increased the most by 13.4 percent monthly in May. Production in electronic industry, and textile and leather industry gained by by 12.2 percent and 9.1 percent, respectively.

The industrial turnover rose 2.3 month-on-month in May.

For the three months ended in May, industrial production gained 2.5 percent.

