Norway Industrial Production Increases In May

Norway's industrial production increased in May, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production grew 2.1 year-on-year in May, after a 0.9 percent increase in April.

Manufacturing output accelerated 7.6 percent annually in May, following a 4.7 percent rise in April.

Production in electricity, gas and steam declined 0.4 percent and mining and quarrying output fell 19.5 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, production of intermediate goods increased 9.2 percent yearly in May and production in capital goods rose 6.0 percent. Production of consumer goods gained 11.0 percent

Meanwhile, consumer goods fell 7.8 percent.

Durable consumer goods production increased 46.7 percent and production of non-durable goods rose 8.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production decreased 0.3 percent in May, following a 0.1 percent drop in the preceding month.

