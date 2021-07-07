Austria Wholesale Prices Accelerate In June

Austria's wholesale prices rose for the fifth month in a row in June, data from the from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

The wholesale price index grew 11.2 percent year-on-year in June, following a 10.9 percent rise in May.

Prices for scraps and residual materials accelerated 98.8 percent annually in June and those of rubber and plastics surged 67.6 percent. Prices for iron and steel, and other petroleum products grew by 71.4 percent and 46.3 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale prices increased 1.4 percent in June, after a 1.7 percent rise in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.