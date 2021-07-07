Taiwan Exports Increases Less Than Expected In June

Taiwan's exports rose less than expected in June, figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Wednesday.

Exports increased 35.1 percent year-on-year in June, after a 38.6 percent rise in May. Economists had forecast shipment to grow 30.3 percent.

Exports of parts of electronic product, information, communication and audio-video products, base metals and articles of base metal, plastics and rubber and articles thereof, and machinery increased in June.

Imports advanced to 42.3 percent annually in June, following a 40.9 percent rise in the previous month, while the rate was expected to slow to 33.4 percent.

The trade surplus totaled $5.145 billion in June, which was below the expected level of $5.68 billion.

