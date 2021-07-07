UK Labor Productivity Improves In Q1

UK labor productivity recovered in the first quarter, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Output per hour grew 0.9 percent quarter-on-year, following a 0.7 percent fall in the fourth quarter.

The ONS said total hours worked fell faster than gross value added, resulting in more output per hour worked in the first quarter.

Output per hour was 0.5 percentage points above pre- levels.

Data showed that output per worker fell by 4.7 percent quarter-on-year, reflecting workers retaining employment through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, while not producing output.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.