Hong Kong Stock Market May Stop The Bleeding On Thursday

The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in seven straight sessions, plummeting more than 1,310 points or 4.4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 27,960-point plateau although it may find traction on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mildly positive, with stimulus optimism tempered by sinking crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the financials and oil companies were mitigated by support from the stocks.

For the day, the index shed 112.24 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 27,960.62 after trading between 27,703.41 and 27,969.41.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies rose 0.45 percent, while AIA Group gained 0.47 percent, Alibaba Group tumbled 1.72 percent, Alibaba Health Info advanced 0.78 percent, ANTA Sports spiked 2.82 percent, China Life Insurance retreated 1.18 percent, China Mengniu Dairy eased 0.11 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and Xiaomi Corporation both dropped 0.77 percent, China Resources Land declined 0.79 percent, CITIC tanked 1.87 percent, CNOOC plummeted 2.41 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical soared 4.74 percent, Galaxy Entertainment and Henderson Land both increased 0.41 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas lost 0.50 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.65 percent, Longfor plunged 2.12 percent, Meituan skidded 1.31 percent, New World Development dipped 0.12 percent, Sands China sank 0.78 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties was up 0.09 percent, Techtronic Industries added 0.60 percent, WuXi Biologics surged 6.41 percent and Hang Lung Properties and Wharf Real Estate were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday but then spent the rest of the session hugging both sides of the unchanged line before ending slightly in the green.

The Dow gained 104.42 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 34,681.79, while the NASDAQ rose 1.42 points or 0.01 percent to end at 14,665.06 and the S&P 500 added 14.59 points or 0.34 percent to close at 4,358.13.

The higher close on Wall Street came as the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting signaled the central bank will not be in a hurry to begin scaling back its asset purchase program.

The minutes of the June meeting reiterated Fed Chair Jerome Powell's view that "substantial further progress" towards the goals of maximum employment and price stability has not yet been met.

The Fed has repeatedly said it plans to continue to its asset purchases at a rate of at least $120 billion per month until "substantial further progress" has been made toward its goals.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Wednesday amid concerns that several leading oil producers will increase output following a disagreement over policy. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $1.17 or 1.6 percent at $72.20 a barrel.

