European Economics Preview: Germany Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade data from Germany is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.45 am ET, Swiss unemployment data is due. The jobless rate is seen at seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in June versus 3.0 percent in May.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's external trade data. Exports are forecast to climb 0.6 percent on month and imports to grow 0.4 percent in May.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to issue the retail sales data for May. In the meantime, consumer price data is due from Hungary.

At 7.00 am ET, Poland's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to hold its key rate at 0.1 percent.

At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to release the account of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on June 9 and 10.

Economic News

