Malaysia Jobless Rate Falls In May

Malaysia's unemployment rate declined marginally in May, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate fell to 4.5 percent in May from 4.6 percent in April.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 728,100 in May from 742,700 in the previous month.

The number of employed rose by 0.1 percent monthly to 15.37 million in May from 15.35 million in the prior month.

The labor force participation rate declined to 68.5 percent in May from 68.6 percent in the preceding month.

Economic News

