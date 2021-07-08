Dutch Inflation Slows In June

Dutch consumer price inflation eased in June, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 2.0 percent year-on-year in June, after a 2.1 percent increase in May.

Prices for tobacco was 2.9 percent higher in June, after a 8.3 percent rise in May. Prices for motor fuels rose 17.4 percent.

Inflation increased in May, mainly due to higher prices for gas and electricity, the agency said.

Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, eased to 1.7 percent in June from 2.0 percent in the previous month.

