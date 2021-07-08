Czech Retail Sales Growth Slows In May

The Czech retail sales grew at a softer pace in May, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Retail sales accelerated by a working-day 5.8 percent year-on-year in May, after a 7.2 percent fall in April.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales gained 8.1 percent annually in May. Economists had expected a 9.0 percent growth.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade rose a seasonally adjusted 7.3 percent in May.

Sales of non-food rose 11.8 percent and sales of food goods grew 2.0 percent. Sales of automotive fuel increased 4.0 percent.

