Ireland Inflation Eases In June

Ireland's consumer price inflation eased in June, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index increased 1.6 percent year-on-year in June, following a 1.7 percent rise in May.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew 4.9 percent yearly in June and those of transport increased 3.1 percent.

Prices for , and restaurants and hotels gained by 2.4 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in June, following a 0.1 percent increase in the prior month.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.6 percent annually in June, after a 1.9 percent increase in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, the HICP increased 0.1 percent in June, after a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.

