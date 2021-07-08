How To Win Chipotle During 2021 Men's Professional Basketball Championship Series

Mexican-themed fast-casual food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is offering free burritos worth $1 million during the ongoing NBA finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks.

During game one, the fast-food giant aired a commercial that had a hidden code in the end. Texting the keyword unlocked free burritos for the first 10,000 customers. Although the move was completely unannounced, the chain has now stated that there will be at least 60,000 more free burritos on offer during the rest of the games.

The Suns won game one, credits to a rampaging Chris Paul and a massive double-double by Deandre Ayton. The series is now expected to go down to the wire and Chipotle has decided to reward 10,000 viewers who can spot the unique keyword at the end of their ad. The company will also increase the winnings by 10,000 burritos with each game until game five.

On July 7, the company reported, "At any point during the remaining games in the series, Chipotle will air a broadcast TV commercial with a keyword hidden in the end card. With the word now officially out, codes will go fast. To score a free entrée, fans will have to put a full-court press on texting the keyword to 888-222."

Chief Marketing Officer of the company, Chris Brandt said, "The final games of the basketball season are arguably some of the most entertaining moments of the year. Along with the high-profile player matchups, off-court storylines, and fan interactions, our hidden code giveaway creates another 'game within the game' and elevates the viewing experience for our fans during breaks in the action."

Meanwhile, this kind of move is not new to the "Chipotle-ians" as the company did something similar in 2019 when the company introduced "freeting". During the NBA finals between Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors and Kawhi Leonard's Toronto Raptors, whenever the commentators said "free", Chipotle tweeted out a code for free burritos. The campaign won them multiple awards.

The applicants have to be residents of the 50 U.S and D.C and have to be above 13. The burritos will only be available during the telecast and as long as the stocks last and there is only 1 entry per person.



However, the deal is not going to be a surprise anymore as the company has already published the rewards for the following games. Here is the list of the number of burritos on offer during the next games

Game 2 - Thursday, July 8: 10,000 free burritos Game 3 - Sunday, July 11: 20,000 free burritos Game 4 - Wednesday, July 14: 30,000 free burritos Game 5 (If necessary) - Saturday, July 17: 40,000 free burritos Game 6 (If necessary) - Tuesday, July 20: 10,000 free burritos Game 7 (If necessary) - Thursday, July 22: 10,000 free burritos

