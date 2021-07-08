WHO Recommends New Guidelines For Cervical Cancer Treatment

World Health Organization has recommended new guidelines for healthcare professionals across the world to follow that will make screening and treatment of Cervical Cancer easier, more efficient, and effective.

The healthcare watchdog noted that in 2020 alone, more than half a million women contracted and 342 thousand women have lost their lives to cervical cancer. In 2020, World Health Assembly endorsed WHO's plan to screen 70% of women globally with a high-performance test and then provide treatment to 90% of them. The organization also plans to reduce 62 million casualties in the coming 100 years by vaccinating girls against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

Dr. Princess Nono Simelela, Assistant Director-General for Strategic Programmatic Priorities: Cervical Cancer Elimination says, "Effective and accessible cervical screening and treatment programs in every country are non-negotiable if we are going to end the unimaginable suffering caused by cervical cancer. "This new WHO guideline will guide public investment in better diagnostic tools, stronger implementation processes and more acceptable options for screening to reach more women - and save more lives."

The new guidelines do away with the conventional methods of screening like Pap Smear and promotes HPV DNA test to detect the most dangerous strains of the Papillomavirus that cause cervical cancer. The process is also more cost-efficient, according to WHO.



To reach the target of 70% by 2030, WHO intends to promote self-sampling, which will accelerate the process of HPV DNA testing. The step, however, requires significant empowerment of women to make them feel at home and confident with the whole process.



Women with HIV are six times more at risk of contracting HPV and develop cervical cancer due to their reduced immunogenic response. The guideline recognizes the level of threat these women are exposed to and therefore recommends a detailed HPV DNA test followed by a triage test if there is a presence of HPV. Also, for women with HIV, the testing should start earlier than usual, at 25 with regular retesting.



"With these new guidelines, we must leverage the platforms already developed for HIV care and treatment to better integrate cervical cancer screening and treatment to meet the health needs and rights of the diverse group of women living with HIV to increase access, improve coverage, and save lives," Dr. Meg Doherty, Director, WHO Department of Global HIV, Hepatitis and STI Programs.

The guidelines also ask the governments of different countries to allocate coverage for screening and treatment of cervical cancer to keep proceeding for the 2030 goals. "What matters most is the coherence of every country's program in ensuring the continuum of care: that all women have access to screening, health care providers are informed in a timely manner about the results of the screening test and can, in turn, share this information with their client, and that women can access appropriate treatment or referral if needed," said Dr. Nathalie Broutet, WHO Department of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research and HRP.

Health News