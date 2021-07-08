Singapore Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red

The Singapore stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, plunging almost 85 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,110-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation on concerns over the spread of the coronavirus variant. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished sharply lower on Thursday with damage in all sectors - especially the financials ,properties and industrials.

For the day, the index tanked 34.01 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 3,107.59 after trading between 3,101.96 and 3,146.86. Volume was 1.7 billion shares worth 1.48 billion Singapore dollars. There were 411 decliners and 143 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT eased 0.34 percent, while CapitaLand retreated 1.60 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust lost 0.94 percent, City Developments and Wilmar International both plunged 2.43 percent, Comfort DelGro tanked 2.42 percent, Dairy Farm International dropped 1.18 percent, DBS Group tumbled 1.83 percent, Genting Singapore slid 0.59 percent, Keppel Corp shed 1.14 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust slipped 0.46 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust dipped 0.49 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation softened 1.26 percent, SATS and Thai Beverage both fell 0.75 percent, SembCorp Industries surrendered 1.39 percent, Singapore Airlines sank 1.19 percent, Singapore Exchange lost 0.36 percent, Singapore Press Holdings skidded 1.69 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering declined 1.52 percent, SingTel was down 0.44 percent, United Overseas Bank weakened 1.35 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 2.78 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday, made back some ground as the day progressed but still ended firmly in the red.

The Dow plunged 259.86 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 34,421.93, while the NASDAQ dropped 105.28 points or 0.72 percent to end at 14,559.79 and the S&P 500 sank 37.31 points or 0.86 percent to close at 4,320.82.

Concerns about the outlook for the global contributed to the early sell-off on Wall Street, while news that Japan has declared a new state of emergency for Tokyo ahead of the Olympic Games added to worries about the impact of new coronavirus variants.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing initial jobless claims unexpectedly inched higher last week.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday after data showed a bigger than expected decline in crude inventories in the U.S. last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up by $0.74 or 1 percent at $72.94 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis