Japan Core Machine Order Data Due On Monday

Japan will on Monday release May numbers for core machine orders, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, core machine orders were up 0.6 percent on month and 6.5 percent on year.

Japan also will see June figures for producer prices and machine tool orders. In May, producer prices were up 0.7 percent on month and 4.9 percent on year, while machine tool orders skyrocketed an annual 140.7 percent.

New Zealand will provide June numbers for electronic retail card spending; in May, spending was up 1.7 percent on month and 18.1 percent on year.

Australia will release final May figures for building permits, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 7.1 percent on month following the 5.7 percent decline in April.

China will provide June data for new yuan loans, with forecasts suggesting a value of CNY1.800 trillion - up from CNY1.500 trillion in May. The M2 money supply is tipped to rise 8.2 percent on year, slowing from 83 percent a month earlier.

The central bank in the Philippines will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 2.00 percent.

