Australian Market Sharply Lower

Australian stock market is sharply lower on Friday, after gains in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just falling below the 7,300 level, following the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, as financial and stocks are taking a beating. Traders also remain concerned amid the rapid spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants in Sydney, with residents bracing for a fresh spike of COVID cases. New South Wales recorded 44 new COVID cases.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 91.00 points or 1.24 percent to 7,250.40, after touching a high of 7,248.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 91.50 points or 1.20 percent to 7,523.40. Australian ended modestly higher on Thursday.

Among major miners, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals are edging down 0.4 percent each, while Rio Tinto and Mineral Resources are losing more than 1 percent each. OZ Minerals is down more than 3 percent.



Oil stocks are mixed. Oil Search is gaining almost 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is edging p 0.4 percent. Origin Energy is losing almost 1 percent, Beach energy is edging down 0.2 percent and Santos is down 0.4 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay is slumping almost 5 percent, Xero is losing almost 3 percent, WiseTech Global is down almost 4 percent and Appen is declining almost 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank is losing almost 1 percent, while ANZ Banking and Westpac are down more than 1 percent each. Commonwealth Bank is declining almost 2 percent.



Gold miners are mixed. Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are edging up 0.3 percent each, while Resolute Mining is adding almost 2 percent. Northern Star Resources and Gold Road Resources are down almost 1 percent each.



In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.742 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks climbed well off their worst levels after an early sell-off but still ended Thursday's trading firmly in negative territory. With the drop on the day, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 pulled back off yesterday's record closing highs.

After plunging by more than 500 points in early trading, the Dow ended the day down 259.86 points or 0.8 percent at 34,421.93. The Nasdaq slid 105.28 points or 0.7 percent to 14,559.79 and the S&P 500 slumped 37.31 points or 0.9 percent to 4,320.82.

The major European markets showed even more substantial moves to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index plunged by 2 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both tumbled by 1.7 percent.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday after data showed a bigger than expected decline in crude inventories in the U.S. last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up by $0.74 or 1 percent at $72.94 a barrel.

