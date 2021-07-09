European Economics Preview: UK Monthly GDP, Trade Data Due

Monthly GDP estimate and foreign trade reports are due from the UK on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK monthly GDP, industrial and construction output and foreign trade figures. The is forecast to grow 1.5 percent on month in May, following April's 2.3 percent rise.



The UK visible trade deficit is seen widening to GBP 11.1 billion in May from GBP 10.96 billion in April.

In the meantime, consumer prices and foreign trade figures are due from Norway.



At 3.00 am ET, foreign trade figures from Hungary and industrial production from Austria are due.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes industrial production data for May. Economists expect industrial output to grow 0.3 percent on month, slower than the 1.8 percent increase in April.

At 5.00 am ET, industrial output and consumer price data is due from Greece.

