Dutch Industrial Production At Record High

Dutch industrial production increased to the highest level on record in May, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production grew 16.5 percent year-on-year in May, following a 13.1 percent rise in April.

Almost all classes in industry produced more in May. Production in the machine industry grew the most, by 31.8 percent.

Production of rubber and plastic increased 26.4 percent and those of means of transport gained 25.8 percent. Production of electrical and electronic appliances, and metal products rose by 16.7 percent and 20.3 percent, respectively.

Production of chemical products rose 7.4 percent and those of foods grew 6.6 percent.

On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.4 percent in May.

Economic News

