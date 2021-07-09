Finland Industrial Production Rises For Second Month

Finland's industrial production rose for the second straight month in May, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

Industrial production grew 2.2 percent month-on-month in May, following a 1.3 percent rise in April.

Manufacturing output increased 2.0 percent monthly in May, while production of mining and quarrying declined 11.4 percent.

Among industries, production electrical and electronic industry rose 4.6 percent and metal industry gained 3.3 percent. Production of food industry and forest industry rose by 3.6 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.

On a yearly basis, industrial output increased a working-day adjusted 8.0 percent in May, following a 2.1 percent rise in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial orders surged 45.2 percent yearly in May, following a 44.5 percent rise in April.

