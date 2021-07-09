Lithuania Trade Deficit Widens In May

Lithuania's trade deficit widened in May, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Trade deficit increased to EUR 362.8 million in May from EUR 12.5 million in the same month last year. In April, the trade deficit was EUR 273.1 million.

Exports grew 37.9 percent year-on-year in May, after a 39.1 percent rise in April.

Imports surged 55.3 percent yearly in May, after a 49.9 percent fall in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, exports gained 2.3 percent in May and import increased 6.1 percent.

