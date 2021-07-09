Hungary Trade Surplus Increases In May

Hungary's trade surplus increased in May, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The trade surplus increased to EUR 97 million in May from EUR 87 million in the same month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of EUR 470 million.

In April, the trade surplus was EUR 347 million.

Exports grew 37.9 percent year-on-year in May, after a 74.1 percent increase in April.

Imports increased 38.2 percent annually in May, after a 52.6 percent rise in the preceding month.

