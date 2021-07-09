Austria Production Index Growth Slows In May

Austria's production index grew at a softer pace in May, as industrial production and construction output increased, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

The production index increased 23.4 percent year-on-year in May, after a 33.8 percent rise in April.

Industrial production gained 24.2 percent annually in May and construction output rose 21.0 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the production index remained unchanged in May, after a 0.3 percent increased in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 0.3 percent in May, while construction output declined 0.8 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.