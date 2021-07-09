Portugal Trade Deficit Widens In May

Portugal's trade deficit widened in May, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 1.369 billion in May from EUR 947 million in the same month last year. In April, the deficit was EUR 1.302 million.

Exports gained 54.8 percent year-on-year in May, after a 82.1 percent rise in April.

Imports grew 52.6 percent annually in May, after a 61.3 percent rise in the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis, exports fell 0.5 percent, while imports increased 0.6 percent.

