'Starting To See Some New And Concerning Trends', CDC Chief Says As COVID Cases Remain Above 20K

New infections in the United States continued to rise above a troubling 20000 mark for the third consecutive day, while COVID-related casualties remain at a stable low rate of around 300 a day.

With 21008 additional cases reporting on Thursday, the national total has increased to 33,790,513, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The country's seven-day average is about 13,900 cases per day, which represents an increase of nearly 11 percent in cases from the prior seven-day average.

However, there is no corresponding surge in the daily number of COVID-related casualties.

With an additional 258 deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the total COVID death toll in the country reached 606,476.

The seven-day COVID fatality average has fallen to 184 per day.

The seven-day average of hospital admissions has risen to about 2,000 per day, an increase of about 7 percent from the prior seven-day average.

Sharing these data at a routine news briefing, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, "We are starting to see some new and concerning trends. Simply put, in areas of low vaccination coverage, cases and hospitalizations are up".

"Further, we are seeing some small clusters and larger outbreaks of COVID-19 in locations such as camps and community events where proper hard-learned prevention strategies are not enforced and the virus is readily able to thrive," she told reporters.

Florida reported the most number of cases - 3911 - and COVID-related deaths - 112 - on Thursday.

California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics, where a total of 3,830,304 cases have been reported, and 63,809 people have died due to the disease.

A total of 29,203,308 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.

A total of 331,202,641 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally. 183,237,046 people have received at least one dose.

158.3 million people, or 47.7 percent of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

78.8 percent of people above 65 have received both vaccine doses.

