Bay Street Seen Opening On Positive Note

Canadian shares are likely to open higher Friday morning, tracking gains in European and firm crude oil prices, and on some bargain hunting after the setback in the previous session.

Investors will be reacting to the data on Canadian employment for the month of June. The Canadian had shed 68,000 jobs in the previous month, much more than an expected decline of 20,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate in Canada had risen to 8.2% in the previous month, after rising 8.1% a month earlier.

The Canadian market ended on a weak note on Thursday after staying in negative territory right through the day's session as concerns about the outlook for the global economy weighed on sentiment. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which slid to a low of 19,980.32, ended with a loss of 229.39 points or 1.13% at 20,061.21.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) reported a profit of $23 million or 93 cents per diluted share in its second quarter, compared with a loss of $99.1 million or $4.01 per diluted share a year ago. The company, which had suspended its dividend last year when the pandemic forced restaurants to close, has annouced that it will pay a quarterly dividend of 18.5 cents per share next month.

Asian stocks ended weak on Friday on concerns that the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 across the world and low vaccination rates could pose a threat to the global recovery. Chinese shares edged down marginally as a major U.S. shares index removed more Chinese companies from its index after an updated U.S. executive order barring domestic investment in firms with alleged ties to China's military.

European stocks are firmly up in positive territory Friday afternoon after Treasuries snapped an eight-day rally fueled by concerns about global growth amid the spread of Covid-19 variants. News about the U.K. easing some of the restrictions pushed up travel-related stocks, aiding sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August are rising $0.80 or 1.1% at $73.74 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $1.00 or 0.06% at $1,801.20 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.100 or 0.4% at $26.087 an ounce.

